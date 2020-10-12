Strictly's Natalie Lowe reveals sadness as she shares adorable picture of son Jack The star hasn't seen her Australian parents since February

Strictly Come Dancing's Natalie Lowe has revealed her sadness at not being able to see her parents, who live in Australia, because of the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared an adorable picture of her 10-month-old son Jack and opened up about her feelings in her caption.

"I've been missing my parents in Oz like crazy lately, as not seen them since Feb but all I have to do is look at this little guy to cheer me up," she wrote.

"Think it's fair to say I was more happy to hang with Jack today than he was with me though?!" she added.

In the picture, Jack could be seen all wrapped up and strapped into a backpack child carrier. Judging by his serious face he didn't look very pleased with the situation, something the dancer's followers and friends were quick to comment on.

"He doesn’t look impressed," Jack's godfather and former Strictly dancer Ian Waite jokingly wrote.

Jack didn't seem very impressed with the walk

"He looks a little worried ab, too near horse maybe LoL," one said, making reference to the horse that could be seen behind Jack in the picture.

"Ooohhh bless him look at that cute little face he doesn't look impressed at all being there he's just adorable," said a third fan.

Despite her sadness, Natalie and her husband James Knibbs have something very exciting to look forward to very soon – Jack's first birthday.

The couple welcomed their son in December last year and exclusively introduced him in HELLO! when they revealed they had originally been told during an early scan that their baby would be a girl before finding out they were expecting a boy.

"It was a surprise but we didn't mind. We had such a tough journey to become parents, we were just happy either way. The hardest part was keeping a brave face during our difficult journey to parenthood. I urge anyone who's having a difficult pregnancy journey to reach out and talk to someone whether that be a friend, relative or professional for help and support. It made a huge difference to me," she told the magazine at the time.