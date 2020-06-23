There's no denying how much Natalie Lowe is relishing motherhood. However, earlier this week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a relatable post following her sleepless night with her baby son Jack, whom she welcomed in December with husband James Knibbs.

WATCH: James Jordan reveals parenting struggle with wife Ola in cute video

Sharing a snap of herself following a quick fitness session, the professional dancer told her followers: "Sleepless night with baby Jack teething [sad face] but it didn't stop me getting a 20-minute workout during his morning nap. Set yourself up for the day, every day, no matter what. Do it for you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs play HELLO/GOODBYE!

Fans of the star were quick to applaud Natalie's efforts, with one writing: "You are amazing. I could barely put my clothes on during the teething days!!!" Another remarked: "I feel your pain. I'm in the same boat with my nine-month-old." A third post read: "Looking fab! Workouts during morning naps are the way to go! That's my best time to do it!"

RELATED: Strictly star Natalie Lowe's rare photo of baby son is too cute for words

The inspirational post comes shortly after Natalie once again she opened up about suffering two miscarriages in the same year - something she first told HELLO! previously. In an interview with The Sun, the 39-year-old revealed that she suffered her first miscarriage just after her wedding and her second one, five months later, following her return from her delayed honeymoon to South Africa.

The Strictly star shared this selfie after her sleepless night

"I had so many questions I couldn't find answers to," she shared. "Why? How? Could I have done things differently? Was it flying? All these things go through your mind. And every day was a struggle. I felt like I was alive, but I wasn't really living. I was in the room, but not really present."

MORE: Natalie Lowe shares hilarious photo of her dog's lockdown hair

Three months after the first miscarriage, Natalie fell pregnant during her honeymoon, but sadly, the couple received the same devastating news. "The second time just completely ruined me. There's kind of no escape from that. And it was like history repeating itself," she said.

The couple fell pregnant once again in April 2019 and they welcomed their first son Jack in early December, exclusively introducing him in HELLO!.