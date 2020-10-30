Natalie Lowe shared some big family news with her fans on Friday – she's leaving the UK!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that she and her husband James Knibbs are taking their son Jack back to Australia.

Natalie confessed she has found being apart from her parents "increasingly difficult" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Captioning a sweet family photo, the dancer wrote: "So I have some news!!! As I’ve told you guys about before, I’ve found some aspects of the past few months increasingly difficult, especially being so far away from my parents and not being able to hug them in nearly a year.

"I know everyone has been going through their own battles, and for me not having them close during this time and being able to witness Jack’s first year has been tough.

"Because of this, and a few things falling into place with work, we’re going to be moving to Australia for the next few months!!!"

Natalie and her family are heading to Australia for 'a few months'

However, it appears the move is not a permanent one as Natalie insisted she and her family will return to the UK "at some point".

She added: "Obviously I’m super excited (and a little scared) and we will 100% be back in the UK at some point in 2021, as this is still very much our home but sometimes you also have to listen to your heart."

Her fans admitted they were sad to see her leave, but reassured her she was making the right decision for her family.

Natalie has struggled to be away from her parents during Jack's first year

"We’ll miss you but you do what's best for your heads and your little family," said one. Another added: "Enjoy your time back home. Got to do what's best for you and your family, becoming a parent is the hardest thing ever!"

Natalie and James welcomed their son Jack in December 2019, exclusively introducing him in HELLO! in December 2019.

