Natalie Lowe is certainly making the most of her time with her baby son. On Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star, who welcomed little Jack with husband James Knibbs in December, shared a rare snap of her boy during a low-key social distance walk with their adorable pet pooch. In the post, the new mum encouraged her followers to "think positive" amid these uncertain times. "Another AMAZING early morning walk," she wrote in the caption. "#love early mornings with my boys."

Natalie added: "Do something every day that makes you #happy #smile #laugh #staypositive #thinkpositive #bepositive #bekind to yourself #youmatter xx." Fans rushed to post comments, with many gushing over the cuteness of her tiny tot. "That's such a beautiful photo," remarked one follower, while another said: "Lovely photo bless your boys, looks really lovely where you are. Treasure every moment with Jack, take care and stay safe x."

Other fans thanked Natalie for her positivity, with one commenting: "You are such an inspiration Natalie, thank you." Another added: "Morning ... that walk looks so lovely and peaceful - an ideal place for a walk with your babies! Treasure every moment with your gorgeous little boy Jack. You are such an inspiration to so many, such a lovely lady xx."

The former Strictly star shared this snap of her son and their pet dog

After a difficult journey to get pregnant, the professional dancer and her husband James announced Jack's arrival at the end of last year. A month later, the proud parents exclusively introduced their son to the world in HELLO!. Opening up about their joy, Natalie said: "My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before." James added: "I didn't believe I could ever think Natalie was any more amazing, but seeing her with Jack and how she is as a mum adds a whole new depth of love."

