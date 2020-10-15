Strictly's Natalie Lowe opens up about heartbreaking miscarriages Natalie her husband James are now parents to son Jack

Natalie Lowe shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week and encouraged fans to seek support if necessary.

MORE: One father shares his personal journey of miscarriage and stillbirth for Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a black-and-white photo of herself as she opened up about suffering two miscarriages just five months apart in 2018.

"Today is the last day of Baby Loss Awareness Week. I’ve been thinking a lot about whether to post about it as so conscious that there are a lot of women going through situations right now that are a lot tougher than the two miscarriages I suffered.

"I also don’t want this to be a ‘look at me now with my baby’ post. As again, this might not be the reality for others," the caption read.

Natalie and her husband James Knibbs are now parents to son Jack, exclusively introducing him in HELLO! in December 2019.

READ: Strictly's Natalie Lowe reveals sadness as she shares adorable picture of son Jack

However, their journey to parenthood was not easy, with the professional dancer revealing that she suffered her first miscarriage just after her wedding and her second one following her return from her delayed honeymoon to South Africa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Natalie Lowe's beachside wedding

She continued: "What I do want to say though, if you are suffering, please please do speak to somebody about it. Whether that’s your partner, a parent, a friend, a brilliant charity like @miscarriageassociation or just anybody that you feel comfortable talking to.

Life might not get back to how it was but I promise you it does get better. Be kind to yourself and surround yourself with as much love as you can. Xx"

Many fans commented on the emotional post, with one writing: "What kind and thoughtful words." A second added: "Everyone has their own sadness you would be surprised how many have lost. Love to you all."

Natalie and James welcomed son Jack in December 2019

Natalie found out she was pregnant for the first time just three weeks before her wedding while visiting Australia.

Speaking to The Sun, she recalled her devastating loss: "I had so many questions I couldn't find answers to. Why? How? Could I have done things differently? Was it flying? All these things go through your mind. And every day was a struggle. I felt like I was alive, but I wasn't really living. I was in the room, but not really present."

Three months later, Natalie fell pregnant during her honeymoon, but sadly, the couple received the same heartbreaking news after two months.

"The second time just completely ruined me. There's kind of no escape from that. And it was like history repeating itself," she said.

RELATED: Kate Middleton pays moving visit to Tommy's to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week