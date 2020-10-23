Strictly's Natalie Lowe talks making a 'comeback' on the show – fans react The dancer left the show back in 2016

Natalie Lowe has only one thing on her mind ahead of the weekend, and that's Strictly Come Dancing. A day ahead of the first live show of the popular BBC dance programme, the professional dancer shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself alongside good friends Janette Manrara and Katya Jones, making the mother-of-one think about a possible comeback.

"Back when I used to put make-up on and wear dresses #ThrowbackThursday #GirlsNightOut," she wrote alongside it.

MORE: Strictly's Natalie Lowe reveals sadness as she shares adorable picture of son Jack

Later on, taking to her stories, Natalie responded to Janette, who had shared her post on her own Instagram account and had written that she was missing her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at Natalie Lowe's big day

"Miss you too @jmanrara, maybe I should make a comeback?" she wrote, alongside a winking emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the sweet picture, with many pleading with her to return to the Strictly dance floor.

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing: everything you need to know about new series

MORE: Strictly's HRVY asks co-star Maisie Smith to 'stop flirting' with him

"My favourite female pro dancer," one wrote, as another fan begged: "Please come back onto strictly!"

Natalie joked on Instagram that she was thinking of making a 'comeback'

A third remarked: "Wish you were back with the girls Natalie on Strictly. Come back please, you're missed. Hopefully you'll be able to tour with Ian and I can catch it. "

The Australian dancer competed on Strictly for seven series before leaving back in 2016. Despite not appearing on the Saturday night show, she does, however, often appear on the weekday show, It Takes Two.

Natalie's son Jack will turn one in December

Natalie, however, has not stopped dancing since, and when she is not enjoying taking care of her nearly-one-year-old son Jack, she is busy creating choreographies for her, Ian Waite and Mark Foster's fitness class called FitSteps, which "features all of your favourite strictly dances" and is designed to give "real, measurable fitness results".

"Having a good ol dance around my kitchen, creating new & exciting routines for @fitstepsofficial getting in the mood for @bbcstrictly launch show tonight... eek!!! #cantwait," she told her fans last weekend.