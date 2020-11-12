Stacey Solomon explains sad reason behind social media silence

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Thursday to explain the reason that she's been quiet on social media, telling her followers that her "grandma isn't very well".

The Loose Women star described the situation as "really scary", thankfully adding that things were looking "much more positive this morning".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon has decorated for Christmas already

The famous mum explained in a social media post: "Sorry I've been so quiet, my grandma isn't very well. Last night was really scary, but looking much more positive this morning, so we are all hoping and praying for the best.

Stacey shared the sad news on Instagram

"We aren't allowed to visit obviously because of lockdown, and as much as we are desperate to give her a cuddle, we are hoping we won't need to visit."

The 31-year-old added that she is "hoping and praying" for her grandma's return to full health, saying that she hopes she will be able to celebrate her grandma's birthday with her in person in December.

Stacey took her son Rex to the garden centre later in the day

"We are thinking of you grandma always, and hoping and praying that when lockdown is over we can safely come and celebrate your birthday with you next month," Stacey continued.

Finally, the former singer said that she plans on taking her mind off of the situation by keeping herself busy, even finding the time to wish her followers a happy Thursday.

Stacey concluded her post: "For now I'm going to keep myself busy as much as possible and think happy thoughts. How are you all today? I hope you're OK. Lots of love and happy Thursday."

Taking once again to Instagram hours later, the mother-of-three revealed that she'd treated her one-year-old son Rex with a Christmassy trip to a garden centre, and judging by the look on the little lad's face, he was having a wonderful time!

