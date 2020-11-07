Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears in moving series of posts The Loose Women star shared a video on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shared a video of herself in tears on Saturday for a very moving reason.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star revealed that she had been sent a beautiful book full of letters and messages from the small businesses she's supported on social media over the last few months, revealing that she had been so touched by the gesture that she'd been brought to tears.

MORE: Christine Lampard shares very rare photo of lookalike younger sister

"This morning's montage is going to be a bit of a different one today because I received something yesterday and I haven't stopped crying since. Honestly it's really made me think about so many things," Stacey began.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's INSANE garden set-up

Sharing a photo of the book – which featured a note on the front that read: "Stacey, just a little thank you" - the famous mum explained: "It's a book full of letters and messages from small businesses I've tagged.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's cosy outfit is the stuff dreams are made of

Stacey was in tears during the video

MORE: Stacey Solomon wows fans with INSANE garden set-up

"There's nothing I feel more proud of right now and it makes me sob every time I read it.

"Some of the businesses have opened warehouses but most importantly been able to support their families through lockdown when they didn't think they could."

Stacey showed off the book on Instagram

She then thanked her fans for their support, writing: "This is you guys, the support and love from you has done this!

"I don’t know how I've ended up in this incredible community but I'm forever grateful and I will never stop using it for the important things. We rise by lifting others always."

Showing off one of the pages in the book, the former singer revealed that children's brand Amber and Noah has thanked her for bringing awareness to their brand, noting that thanks to Stacey they'd been featured in HELLO!, which led to a sell-out success!

Small business sent Stacey the sweetest messages

The brand told Stacey: "From the first time Rex wore Amber and Noah, to now! We've loved watching Rex grow up with in line with us. And then because of you, we made it to HELLO! mag and sold out of a product for the very first time! WOW! Thank you!"

Stacey also shared a tearful video of herself speaking about how much the book meant to her, explaining: "Now I've got to stop reading this book, but thank you, I love it.

"I know there's so many small businesses out there that I haven't got around to mentioning, also that I haven't even discovered that really need help at the moment, so I'm just going to keep sharing as many as I can."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.