Stacey Solomon teases fans with glimpse of Christmas crafts The Loose Women star is feeling festive!

Stacey Solomon shared a glimpse into her future crafting plans with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, and she is definitely feeling festive these days!

During lunchtime, the Loose Women regular shared a quick snap that showed some of the accessories she already has at home and which she'll be using to wrap her Christmas gifts this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted a beautiful photo which showed a vase of red roses in the background.

In the foreground were white craft paper, black ribbon, scissors, and Christmas Fejkas foliage.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals that she's decorated for Christmas already

The star captioned the picture: "Just on a lunch break… And I took this earlier because I started getting my Christmas wrapping ready… So I thought I'd share it [heart emoji]."

Stacey went on: "I'm doing the same as last year again because I have so much ribbon and craft paper left over… I might add some Christmas Fejkas and do some doodles on them this year."

Stacey has an impressive crafting collection

The presenter's hand could just be seen at the edge of the photo, drawing some tiny Christmas trees with a Sharpie.

As everyone who follows the star on Instagram knows, Stacey loves Christmas and crafting up a storm, so there's no doubt her presents are going to look impressive again this year!

Earlier on Wednesday, the star showed off one of her signature foodie creations, and it looked so cute – hedgehog cakes.

Stacey shared a short guide to making the treats on her Instagram Stories.

Stacey made the cutest hedgehog snacks

In the first photo, she showed fans some madeleine cakes which she then covered in chocolate sprinkles. "Snack time," wrote the mum-of-three.

Then, in a second picture, the former X Factor singer revealed her creation – hedgehog cakes surrounded by very cool fruit flowers made from strawberries and grapes.

"Done. Couldn't think of anything today but they'll do," she said. We're sure her kids won't be complaining!

