Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has taken part in HELLO!'s inaugural Kindness Summit, which is all about the power of kindness.

In a video filmed exclusively for HELLO!, Nadia has spoken about the importance of kindness, revealing that she's also passed the sentiment onto her two teenage daughters, Kiki and Maddy.

"[Kindness] is the single most important attribute, and something that I've always told my girls to look out [for] first and foremost in everyone and everything: Are they kind?"

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha takes part in HELLO!'s Kindess Summit

The famous mum added that kindness is "the single most important thing that a person has to be for me to like them".

The presenter also opened up to HELLO! about the effect kindness has had on her own life, saying: "Kindness has had a huge effect on my life, because I spend a lot of time criticising myself, but one thing I am, for sure, is kind."

Nadia continued: "I think because I am kind, I've always had amazing people in my life. So the kinder you are to people, the more kindness you get back."

What's more, the 55-year-old will be carrying out her own act of kindness over the coming weeks, explaining that she plans on cooking a cake once a week for an elderly neighbour named Pat.

"I am going to commit to baking every single week for an elderly friend of ours that lives up the road. We see her regularly, we call her regularly, but she loves a bit of cake," began Nadia.

"I always say I'm going to do it, but then I never actually do it. So I'm going to commit to baking Pat, lovely Pat, a cake every week."

