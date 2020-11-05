With England now in lockdown again, Nadia Sawalha gave her fans something to smile about by sharing an uplifting post. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Loose Women star uploaded a video of herself showing off some crazy dance moves in the kitchen.

"Dance with me girls!!" she wrote in the caption. Listing all the things she's not fazed about during this lockdown, Nadia continued: "I've got two-inch white roots, I'm fatter than the last time we went into lockdown, I've got no black bananas for banana bread.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shows off her wacky dance moves in inspiring video

"The place is a mess (because I didn't get it sorted last lockdown) I know I'm not going to learn sodding Spanish, 'have a go' at learning the guitar or enjoy zoom 'get-togethers', it's also highly unlikely that I will master the [explicit] downward dog."

She added: "BUT I WILL try my hardest to take it one day at a time AND I will be here day in day out making a tit of myself to hopefully encourage you to make a tit of YOURSELF too!! COME ON!! Blast I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and dance with me!!!!!!!" [sic]

Fans rushed to applaud Nadia on cheering them up during the ongoing pandemic. "Nads you are absolutely brilliant so never change xx," remarked one follower.

Nadia often shares funny posts with fans

Another said: "I love your craziness and it's the only way to get through this crap!" A third post read: "Don't change Nadia. You always cheer me up and your and Mark coffee moaning are my go to get through this X."

The 55-year-old regularly shares inspiring and candid posts about her personal life with her fans. She also loves to share videos of her cooking and baking in her beloved kitchen, and she is forever showing off the fruits of her labour online.

