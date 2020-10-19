Nadia Sawalha jumps for joy in hilarious new photos with famous dad The former actress shares a close bond with her parents

Nadia Sawalha has surprised her followers by sharing a series of hilarious photos of herself with her famous dad, actor Nadim Sawalha.

The Instagram pictures saw the Loose Women star jump for joy on a tiny trampoline, while her father paid zero attention as he was engrossed in his mobile phone.

The hilarious snaps, which were taken before the new lockdown rules were enforced, were to highlight Well Pharmacy's delivery service. "Ad Oh My God!!! I'm jumping for joy for TWO reasons!!! ONE my dad knows what an APP is!!! I genuinely didn’t think this was a possibility!! He's 87," explained Nadia. "And TWO there's now a safe and convenient way for him to get his medication!!"

Explaining how much her parents mean to her and how good this service is for them, the 55-year-old continued: "Words cannot say how precious my parents are to me especially in these extraordinarily jangly times…. The removal of stress for my parents is a TOP PRIORITY..."

Nadia is one of three children born to Nadim and his wife Roberta; she has two sisters, Julia and Dina. It seems two of Nadim's children have followed in his famous footsteps as Nadia previously starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer, while her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

One of the funny snaps Nadia shared with her dad

Nadim, meanwhile, starred in James Bond films such as The Spy Who Loved Me and The Living Daylights. He's also had roles in Young Sherlock Holmes, The Awakening and The Bill.

In 2014, Nadia opened up about her dad and how "influential" he was during her career. "My dad's acting career was hugely influential in making Julia and me follow in his footsteps," she told the Guardian. "We spent most of our school summer holidays on film sets.

The star has a close relationship with her parents

"For example, we spent several weeks in Malta when Dad was acting in Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger and some time in Spain when he was filming The Wind and the Lion. Everyone assumed I was going to be an actress, however, I really wanted to be a nurse. The acting eventually won and I'm really pleased it did."

