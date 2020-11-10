Nadia Sawalha has confessed she is worried she might never get to hug her parents again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the 55-year-old discussed the news that a potential vaccination has been found. It was reported that older adults living in care homes and care home workers are top of the priority list to get the vaccine by the Government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Despite the small glimmer of hope the world has been given, Nadia expressed her concerns that she may never feel comfortable getting close to her elderly parents again as she has become accustomed to the recent social distancing rules.

"I'm so brainwashed now, will I ever really freely hug my parents again?" she told viewers. Her parents are both in their 80s and would come in second place on the vaccine priority list.

Nadia shares a close bond with both of her parents

Nadia is one of three children born to actor Nadim and his wife Roberta; she has two sisters, Julia and Dina. It seems two of Nadim's children have followed in his famous footsteps as Nadia previously starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer, while her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

Earlier this year, Nadia expressed her gratitude for her parents in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a photo showing her with her arms around her mum and dad, the TV star wrote: "Feeling blessed today... so lucky to live right next door to my parents. Both in their eighties, both so funny, smart and tenacious!! And damn fine looking!! Love you Betty and Teddy."

