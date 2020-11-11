After expressing her concerns over not being able to hug her parents again once lockdown is over, Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram to share a series of rare pictures of her actor dad Nadim Sawalha and mum Roberta.

Alongside the Instagram photos, the Loose Women star penned on Tuesday: "I WANT to HUG my mum and dad! Simple as that." She added the hashtags, #stoptheworldiwanttogetoff, #covidlife, #lockdownstress and #lockdownstruggles.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha applauded by fans for inspiring lockdown video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shows off her wacky dance moves in inspiring video

Fans were quick to sympathise with the TV star, with one writing: "My 81-year-old mum who is in hospital and I can't go visit her. Thank goodness for FaceTime... but it doesn't replace a good cuddle." Another remarked: "Me too! Miss hugging my mum and dad so much! Miss being able to go and sit on my mums couch and have a cuppa! Big virtual hugs to you xx."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha jumps for joy in hilarious new photos with famous dad

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals THIS unusual drink is the secret to her flawless skin

Just hours before, Nadia discussed the news that a potential vaccination has been found on Loose Women. It was reported that older adults living in care homes and care home workers are top of the priority list to get the vaccine by the Government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

One of the snaps Nadia shared of her parents

Despite the small glimmer of hope the world has been given, the 55-year-old revealed that she may never feel comfortable getting close to her elderly parents again as she has become accustomed to the recent social distancing rules.

"I'm so brainwashed now, will I ever really freely hug my parents again?" she told viewers. Her parents are both in their 80s and would come in second place on the vaccine priority list.

The TV star is worried she can't hug her parents again

Nadia is one of three children born to Nadim and Roberta; she has two sisters, Julia and Dina. It seems two of their children have followed in Nadim's famous footsteps as Nadia previously starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer, while her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.