Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his double as he shows off his 'frown' in adorable snap He is clearly the chef's double!

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar is truly his mini-me. In a latest picture shared by wife Tana, the adorable tot can be seen looking serious and showing off the chef's characteristic frown, which clearly melted her fans' hearts.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's 10 sweetest moments with his children and wife Tana

"Can't believe my mum stuck this on my head....@gordongram," Tana captioned the snap, making reference to the red knitted hat Oscar is wearing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: As Oscar Ramsay hilariously immitates dad's temper

In the picture, the one-year-old is also wearing a knitted brown jumper and his gorgeous blond hair and long blond eyelashes can be seen whilst looking very serious towards his mum.

"That's a Ramsay expression if I ever saw one!!" one wrote, whilst another one added: "Oscar is a premium copy of Gordon."

Giving some credit to mum Tana, one added: "Mummy's eyes and Daddy's frown lol," whilst a fourth remarked: "Absolutely gorgeous Oscar! That expression on his face is so adorable."

Little Oscar is his dad's double

Chef Gordon recently shared with fans a montage showing a picture of him when he was younger alongside one of son Jack and Oscar.

"3 peas in the same pod! Oscar, Jack and some guy with a tie," he captioned it.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay reveals jaw-dropping £1.6million home renovations

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals he is the 'proudest father' as son Jack joins the Royal Marines

Fans were quick to agree with him, with one commenting: "Totally mini versions of you."

"The resemblance is on point!" said another.

The chef recently shared pictures of his sons alongside his to show off their resemblance

Gordon shares five children with wife Tana, little Oscar, Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. Oscar was the only birth Gordon was allowed in the delivery room for, and it was quite the experience as he previously revealed he fainted. "Tana didn't want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don't want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants."

He added: "I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 54-year-old told The Jonathan Ross Show in October last year. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."