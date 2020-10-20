Gordon Ramsay stuns fans with unbelievable photos of lookalike sons The celebrity chef is a proud father of five

The apple really doesn't fall far from the tree in the Ramsay household! Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has taken to Instagram to showcase the striking similarities between himself and his two boys, 20-year-old Jack and one-year-old Oscar.

The 53-year-old star shared a split-screen image showing little Oscar, Jack as a child, and a throwback photo of himself. The second snapshot focused on Jack and Gordon, and their identical blue eyes.

Needless to say, fans loved the family snapshots. "Totally mini versions of you," one wrote, with another adding: "Gordon is a clone machine! Adorable." A third joked: "The baby looks more like you, than you look like you!"

It comes just days after Gordon shared his pride at Jack joining the Royal Marines. The father-of-five shared two photos of his son, writing: "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today. Congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement." [sic]

Close family friend David Beckham was among the first to comment, writing: "We love you Jack and we are so proud of you [heart emoji] @gordongram @tanaramsay." His son Romeo added: "So proud of you Jack."

Gordon was no doubt left feeling emotional about Jack's incredible achievement. He previously admitted to being a "mess" when twins Jack and holly left home for university back in 2018.

Speaking of the moment he dropped them off at their halls of residence during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettucine and pasta for him to cook, student food.

"Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into university. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'"

