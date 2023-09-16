Gordon Ramsay's 10 sweetest family photos with wife Tana and five children

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his culinary talents, his loveable, fiery character, and more recently, his funny clips on TikTok where he watches people cook and frequently looks on in dismay.

Away from the cameras, the Hell's Kitchen star is the ultimate family man. The 56-year-old chef is married to glamorous wife Tana, with whom he shares five children: Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 19, and little Oscar, one. The family have homes in London, Los Angeles, London and Cornwall.

Here we take a look at some of the Ramsays' most adorable family moments together…

Gordon and Oscar! We adored this recent photo of Gordon with his youngest child Oscar, who was all ready to start school. The proud dad posted: "Somebody's excited for his first day at school tomorrow. @oscarjramsay."

Kiss for dad The sweetest moment captured on camera between Gordon and his youngest child Oscar - the pair look so alike!

Special family time © David M. Benett Here's Gordon and Tana with four out of five of their children at the BAFTA Children's Awards back in 2016. What a lovely bunch they are.

Tana Ramsay's hospital picture © Photo: Instagram Daughter Tilly paid tribute to her mum Tana on her birthday by sharing this special photo. The snap was taken before the birth of her youngest brother Oscar, showing her and her mum Tana in her hospital gown. In the caption, Tilly wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much @tanaramsay."

The best family photo © Photo: Instagram What a happy snap! Tana posted this cool pic of her five children all lying down together with big smiles on their faces as they looked up at the camera. The mother-of-five sweetly captioned the image: "Family time @gordonramsay. So blessed."

The Ramsay boys in matching shorts © Photo: Instagram The Ramsay family does Baywatch! We loved this snap of Gordon, Jack and cute Oscar in matching red swimming shorts at Christmas. "New shorts for Christmas @oscarjramsay @_jackrams3y_," wrote Gordon.

Couple goals © Getty Gordon Ramsay kisses wife Tana Ramsay Lovebirds Gordon and Tana look smitten in this romantic photo, and they seem to have matched their outfits too!

Puppy time! Truffle the dog The family have a dog named Truffle and isn't he gorgeous? Sharing a video on his Instagram, Gordon can be heard saying: "Oh my goodness me, Holly what is that?" he asked his daughter as she lovingly cradled her new puppy. "This is Truffle!" she responded. "Hols, like we need another dog, that's our seventh dog," Gordon stated, before Holly snapped back: "He's mine, not yours!" Truffle joins Gordon's other beloved dogs Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

Oscar Ramsay on a motorbike! © Photo: Instagram Cute Oscar really doesn't look sure about this at all! The tot was snapped having a sit on a motorbike with Gordon posting: "Biker Boy thanks for the ride @paulainsw6rth @oscarjramsay."