Gordon Ramsay shares heartfelt message with fans ahead of big change The celebrity chef is remaining positive

Gordon Ramsay posted a new message for his fans on Wednesday, ahead of the lockdown in England.

As he revealed in his video, the new restrictions mean that from Thursday, the celebrity chef has to close his restaurants in London, just as he did during the first lockdown earlier this year.

READ: Gordon Ramsay's exciting news leaves fans asking this question

Filming himself from his pristine home kitchen, the star began his video by saying: "Hi guys, it's Gordon. Just wanted to say that I'm thinking of you all.

"More importantly, having to close all the restaurants in London tonight. Yes, it's a big blow, second time for us.

"My number one concern [is] the team: the chef, the waiters, everyone who put these incredible restaurants together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals 'big blow' ahead of second lockdown

To the thousands of guests that are booked across November in the hope of celebrating their birthdays or just getting out and enjoying good food, good service and great ambience… we're shutting down for a month."

READ: Gordon Ramsay reveals he is the 'proudest father' as son Jack joins the Royal Marines

MORE: The UK's 10 most successful celebrity chefs revealed - who made the grade?

The star went on to reassure his followers, saying: "But we'll be back on the second of December."

He then paid tribute to the NHS and everyone who works for it, saying: "That makes you understand how vital this lockdown is."

The Hell's Kitchen star continued by promising some enjoyable Christmas celebrations at his establishment, before saying: "I don't think there's ever been a more anticipated 31st of December because I can't wait to get there and welcome 2021."

The chef has to close his restaurants for a month

Hear hear!

The dad-of-five's fans were quick to empathise with him, and many posted heart emojis in response.

Others sent best wishes for the month ahead.

READ: Gordon Ramsay shares heartbreaking news with fans

Their comments included: "Good luck to all the business closed down. Gotta do what's best… It's unfortunate but needed,"

"Sending love to you all, hope it goes really fast," and: "Wishing you and everyone over in the UK all the best and hope that you all will be back in December!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.