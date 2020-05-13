Peter Andre has finally revealed what his son Theo looks like – and he's so cute! The three-year-old's identity is usually kept off of social media, with Peter and wife Emily MacDonagh often sharing photos of the back of his head. But on Wednesday's Loose Women, Theo took centre stage as he gatecrashed an interview between Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Jane Moore, Saira Khan, and Pete. Wearing Toy Story pyjamas, Theo climbed all over his dad before leaving him in peace to speak to the panel. One thing is for sure though, the little boy is the spitting image of his father!

WATCH: Peter Andre's son Theo makes his TV debut on Loose Women

Peter shares Theo and daughter Amelia with Emily, and Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price. While he seems happy for Princess and Junior to appear on social media, he prefers to keep Theo and Amelia's identities obscured. The father-of-four has shared numerous photos and videos of his children during lockdown, whether they're doing their homework or tucking into food. What's more, the Mysterious Girl singer has even shared with his followers the chores that he has set for them during this period of self-isolation, making sure to keep them busy during the lockdown.

Theo made a surprise appearance on Loose Women

The Australian singer is currently self-isolating with his children and wife Emily in their beautiful Surrey home. Speaking to the Loose Women, Pete revealed how he is finding being at home while Emily, who is an NHS doctor, is at work. "We’ve got a good balance," he said. "Obviously while she’s not here I hold the fort and I’ve realised I’m not a school teacher. My respect for school teachers has gone through the roof and I can’t wait for them to get back. When Emily is home, she is full-on - she wants to cook, bake, she’s a really good person. I’m a very lucky guy and I know that."

How much does Theo look like his dad?

On Emily’s cleaning regime when she gets home from the hospital, Pete said: “She’s got to disinfect herself for 20 minutes. She’ll come home, I don’t tell the kids she’s home. She comes in, she takes off all of her clothes - it sounds great, but what happens is she has to put them in the washing machine, wrap a towel round her, have a shower, completely disinfect herself.

“Every time I say to her, ‘What's it like?’ - and this is why I respect her so much - all she ever talks about is people doing more. Her Dad and Mum, they’re all on the frontline. She’s a good person - she doesn’t say a lot about what’s going on but I know she’s heavily exposed to what’s going on. She leaves here at 7.15am and she’s back at 7pm at night, it’s not every day but the days she’s there, it’s pretty full on.”

