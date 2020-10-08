Peter Andre’s wife Emily finally joins Instagram! See her first post The couple have been married since 2015

Peter Andre had some good news to share with fans this week - his wife Emily MacDonagh has finally joined Instagram! The 31-year-old has taken the plunge and opened her own account under the handle dr_emily_official. So far, she has amassed 64,700 followers.

Proud Pete, 47, shared a screenshot of her page on his account, writing: "She's finally on Instagram : ))) welcome Beautiful!"

Emily has shared two posts with fans to date. The first is a striking portrait photo, showing the mum-of-two posing in the garden in a blue off-the-shoulder summer dress.

She wrote: "I've finally taken the plunge! Follow for health, medical and parenting chat #dremily #nhs #healthandparenting."

Emily MacDonagh's first Instagram post

She was quickly inundated with comments, with one fan telling Emily: "I've been waiting so long for you to have an Instagram! You're so classy and elegant! I love it! In a world full of plastic and fillers, I'm so happy to see a natural beauty like yourself, teach girls that you can have beauty with brains!"

A second commented: "I have to say I met u in hospital nearly a year ago. The care u gave was by far the most caring and you were so professional. The care was outstanding, you are a credit to the hospital."

Pete and Emily have been married since 2015

Emily's second post is a video campaign that she filmed with the British Red Cross talking about simple first aid tips for children.

Of course, Emily isn't the only member of the Andre family to join Instagram this year. In June, Pete's daughter Princess was allowed to open an account in celebration of her 13th birthday.

Pete previously shared his concerns over the teen joining the world of social media. Speaking on his reality show, Life with the Andres, he explained: "With regards to music and stuff they say they really want to do it but when I say, 'Okay let's go and record' they get shy. And I say to them, 'No pressure, when you're ready, do it'.

The star had concerns about Princess joining social media

"Unfortunately, and this is where I get scared with social media, because they're constantly, 'Well what's this person going to say?' or 'What's that person going to say?'

"This is where my concern was with Bista having a public Instagram account, which I didn't want her to have."

