Dianne Buswell was finally reunited with boyfriend Joe Sugg this week following her shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing – but what should have been a happy reunion was tainted by one cruel troll.

After sharing a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Instagram, Dianne took to her Story to share a nasty message from someone who called her skin "disgusting".

Raising awareness for Anti-Bullying Week this week, Dianne issued a warning to the troll, saying "you never know what others are going through".

Sharing a screengrab of the hurtful message she received, it read: "And by the way I'm sure he can find someone much better and with normal knees and feet not some alien (expletive).

"And makeup does a good job because your skin is disgusting, seen in some blogs how anyone stays with you when they wake up deserves a trophy. And you family all have the same rat features in the face."

Dianne received the hurtful message after sharing a makeup-free selfie

Commenting on the message, Dianne wrote: "It's Anti-Bullying Week! Think before you speak or type you never know what others are going through.

"I receive loads of messages like this one daily. Lucky I can just brush it off but for some people that's not the case. Stop cyberbullying."

Dianne publicly shamed the troll on Instagram

Dianne didn't appear to let this bully completely spoil her romantic reunion with Joe as she later showed her followers the heartfelt love notes he left her in a sweet jar of "little stars".

"Joe wrote a few himself and put them in," the pro dancer said, whilst Joe's message read: "You are so talented and when I watch you dance it makes me so happy." Another note said: "You have the most beautiful big eyes."

The reunion comes shortly after the red-haired beauty and her celebrity partner Max found themselves in the bottom two with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez. They were voted off after the judges' final verdict.

