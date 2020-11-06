Dianne Buswell may have her hands full with Strictly Come Dancing at the moment, but that hasn't stopped the professional dancer from planning her future with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

During a quick Q&A with her followers on Thursday evening, the Australian-born dancer was asked how many children she would like in the future.

"How many children would I like? I think two," she shared. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two." We wonder what boyfriend Joe thinks!

Both Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom dance show. The couple finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne remarked how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said. "That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

The Strictly couple have been together since 2018

Dianne, 31, is busy competing in this year's series with pop star Max George. Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the pro dancer has been forced to spend some time apart from Joe.

In a recent Instagram post, Dianne shared a cute snap of her social-distanced date with Joe in the park. "Distance means so little when someone means so much @joe_sugg," she wrote.

