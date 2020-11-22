Kelly Ripa comforts husband Mark Consuelos after revealing sad struggle They couple have been separated for months

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos is struggling with being apart from his wife of 22 years whilst he films Riverdale in Vancouver.

The couple have been separated for months and on Saturday, the father-of-three shared the loveliest picture of the pair together. "#fbf missing my date nights with sexy..." he wrote alongside it.

Kelly was quick to comfort her husband, revealing that they will reunite in no time. "Soon ish," she commented, adding a red heart emoji.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host's husband was quick to react to her message, commenting back with four red heart emojis.

Their exchange didn't go unnoticed by fans who sent back encouraging messages.

"Not soon enough," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You guys are awesome and so realistic." A third wrote: "A couple more than perfect."

Mark shared the loveliest picture of him and Kelly on Saturday

Mark, who plays Hiram Lodge in the hit CW series, shared the post a day after his wife delighted her followers with a throwback picture of them from 2014.

In the snap, Kelly rocked a gorgeous blonde bob, and fans inundated her with messages about how much the style suited her back then.

"Miss the bob. Cut it back," one fan commented, whilst another one remarked: "I like your hair short!! Pretty either way!!"

A third agreed: "Love your hair that length!" and a fourth gave her the ultimate compliment: "Love that haircut on you!! Takes years off."

The couple have been married since 1996

Kelly, who now favours a mid-length style, is known for her gorgeous blonde hair, but during lockdown in New York she began tracking the progression of her growing grey roots.

Following a trip to the hairdressers back in September, after months of not being able to get it done, the presenter revealed that lockdown had actually benefited her locks.

"It has gotten insanely long and thick. It's like I forgot how much hair I had because I had been putting pieces in and clipping [extensions] in. This is all my hair," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"And it's like incredibly long and thick and I think it's from not styling it, not colouring it."