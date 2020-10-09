Kelly Ripa's long-distance PDA with husband Mark Consuelos is too cute They’re currently living apart

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been forced to spend three months apart but that didn’t stop them from having a long-distance PDA on Thursday

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is currently living in New York while her husband of 24 years films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver.

But Mark proved Kelly's never far from his thoughts when he shared an adorable sunset photo, kissing his wife, on Instagram Stories.

Mark posted the sweet snap with a gorgeous sea view backdrop and wrote: "TBT" and "wifey" with a string of heart emojis across the picture.

The pair are clearly missing one another but are making the most of their time apart with Mark making sure to regularly pay tribute to Kelly on social media.

Unfortunately, they couldn't even be together on her 50th birthday, however, he ensured she was spoiled from afar with gushing tributes and even a live appearance on her morning TV show.

Mark is missing his wife

The proud parents share three children together, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael 23. They also shared their love for their mum on her milestone birthday with a heartwarming and funny message for her.

Kelly did however have to admit she'd been mean to her kids when she didn't know they were trying to record the secret segment for her.

"I was like, 'What are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?'" she told Ryan Seacrest. "Now I feel bad and I'm sorry everybody."

Kelly just turned 50

It's not all bad for Kelly and Mark during their time apart as she gets to stay in their luxury $27million Manhattan apartment and he has some pretty cool digs of his own in Canada too.

Mark recently gave a tour of where he is staying and we are sure we could get comfortable there.

