Kelly Ripa reveals sweet way she stays connected to husband Mark Consuelos when they're apart The couple have been married since 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are making sure they schedule in some time together - wherever possible - as they continue to live apart due to the Riverdale star's filming commitments.

On Sunday, the actress shared a heartwarming snap on her Instagram Stories showing the couple enjoying an early morning catch up over video call. "Morning coffee with @instasuelos," she wrote.

The lovebirds - who share three children together; Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 - are currently spending four months apart as Mark shoots the new series of Riverdale in Vancouver, while Kelly continues to work in New York.

Kelly, therefore, had to spend her 50th birthday on 2 October without her husband, but she did get a beautiful gift and tribute from him, as well as a live chat with him on her show.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine, I love you, sexy," he said on Instagram, to which, Kelly replied: "Thank you baby, wish we were together."

In a previous interview on SiriusXM's Radio, Kelly opened up about their marriage and how it was love at first sight for her. "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said.

The snap Kelly shared of her video call with her husband Mark

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

However, marriage isn't always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they've made a success of their romance. "Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon," she said during an episode of her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. "There's going to be like, mile 24 when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

