Kelly Ripa receives gorgeous 50th birthday tribute from husband Mark Consuelos The pair are spending her birthday apart

Kelly Ripa is one lucky lady - and by the looks of things her husband Mark Consuelos isn't doing too badly either.

The TV host rang in her 50th birthday on Friday and received a beautiful, virtual gift from the Riverdale actor which sent her fans crazy.

The adorable couple were forced to spend her milestone apart, but that didn’t mean Mark wasn’t going to spoil his wife of 24 years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa: 5 style lessons

While Kelly was on-air presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, her husband took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of her.

He complimented the gorgeous snapshots with a heartfelt message revealing his nickname for her too.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote alongside the sunrise photos of Kelly. "I love you, sexy."

MORE: Kelly Ripa embarrasses daughter Lola, leaving Mark Consuelos shocked

Mark shared the stunning photos of his "little ray of sunshine"

His followers were delighted when Kelly responded to Mark with a message: "Thank you baby, wish we were together," she wrote.

Their daughter, Lola, also commented on the series of photographs and complimented her mum by saying: "So beautiful and perfect."

Kelly wasn’t quite so confident about her appearance on her 50th as she jokingly referred to herself as a "dinosaur" in a video her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, shared on the show's Instagram.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's short hairstyle gets fans talking in latest photo

READ: Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shares glimpse inside new home

Mark paid tribute to his beautiful wife

Kelly and Mark have been away from each other for a month and it’ll be another three before they are reunited, but they are literally counting down the days.

He is filming the new series of his show in Vancouver while she remains in New York.

Although he’s away from his gorgeous home in the Hamptons where they all spent time as a family during the COVID-19 lockdown, his new digs in Canada are certainly luxurious too.

MORE: Kelly Ripa suffers injury during Labor Day celebrations with Mark Consuelos

Kelly and Mark share three children

Mark showed off his breathtaking surroundings on social media.

However, he’s clearly looking forward to getting back to Kelly, as he also shared several photos of himself with her and added a touching caption: "1 month down… 3 to go… missing my home team."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.