Kelly Ripa shares heartfelt message about her and husband Mark Consuelos' family The star posted a message for Veterans Day

Kelly Ripa left fans emotional on Wednesday when she shared a heartfelt Veterans Day message on Instagram.

The TV host has been married to her husband, Mark Consuelos, for 24 years and took the opportunity to share a post on his behalf too.

Kelly shared two black-and-white photos on social media, one of her own dad, and one of Mark's.

She captioned the pictures: "These two young men served in the Army and Navy and grew up to be husbands, fathers, grandfathers and American patriots. Thank you Joe Ripa and Saul Consuelos for your service."

Kelly's post received an outpouring of support with fans thanking the heroes for their dedication to their country.

Kelly and Mark are currently living apart as he films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver and she remains in New York. But he shared his support by liking her post and commenting: "Patriots."

Kelly's dad was in the Army

The pair have an incredible marriage and Kelly revealed the secrets to their successful relationship on her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She said: "You’re going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon.

"There's going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

Mark's dad was in the Navy

She added: You're going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can’t remember what you’re fighting about." Or, she joked, you "sleep on the couch”.

The couple met on the set of All My Children and kept their romance secret.

Kelly previously admitted she’d fallen in love with Mark before she'd even met him in the flesh, but had seen a photograph of him and knew he was "the one".

They went on to marry and have three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, together.

