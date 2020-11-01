Kelly Ripa's foyer inside NY townhouse has incredible new detail close to star's heart The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa has the most impressive foyer inside her Manhattan townhouse, complete with chandeliers and fresh flowers.

And what's more, the spacious entrance has been given a subtle makeover to help ensure the Live with Kelly and Ryan star feels truly at home.

Over the weekend, the Hope and Faith actress shared a photo of herself posing in the foyer, in front of a life-size cut-out of her husband, Mark Consuelos.

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

The TV host's husband has been staying in Vancouver for the past few weeks while he films Riverdale, and Kelly is missing him a lot.

The mother-of-three's townhouse is where the star resides during the week. It is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is close to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studio.

Kelly Ripa's foyer has a cut-out Mark Consuelos image

Kelly – who is mum to children Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 – also has a stunning property in the Hamptons, where she spends a lot of her weekends and holidays.

The large house features a huge garden with a pool and sunbathing area, as well as several living rooms and a stunning view of the sea.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

During the lockdown, Kelly and her family enjoyed spending quality time together, and made the most of having Mark at home as he is often away for work.

The star opened up about the change during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan just after Mark had flown to Vancouver.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star splits her time between Manhattan and the Hamptons

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem." Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

Mark is currently away from his family while filming Riverdale in Vancouver

Mark has been sharing photos from his apartment in Vancouver as well as tributes to his wife on social media.

The actor shared a countdown at the end of September, revealing he had three more months until he would be reunited with his family again.

Because of the travel restrictions, he isn't allowed to travel back-and-forth to see his wife and children.

