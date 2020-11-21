Kelly Ripa's cute bob is a hit with fans in sweet snap with husband Mark Consuelos She threw it all the way back to 2014

Kelly Ripa has had her fair share of hairstyles over the years, but her fans have agreed that the one that suited her the most was the short bob she rocked back in 2014.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback picture of herself next to husband Mark Consuelos taken six years ago, and fans were quick to tell her how much they loved her look back then.

"#fbf 2014. Friday night lights courtesy (oooooooof) of @lizapersky1," she wrote alongside the sweet picture, which seems to have been taken during a romantic night out.

"Miss the Bob. Cut it back," one fan commented, whilst another one remarked: "I like your hair short!! Pretty either way!!"

A third agreed: "Love your hair that length!" and a fourth gave her the ultimate compliment: "Love that hair cut on you!! Takes years off."

Kelly, who now favours a mid-length style, is known for her gorgeous blonde hair, but during lockdown in New York she began tracking the progression of her growing grey roots.

Kelly shared a lovely photo of her and Mark taken in 2014

In September, however, she went back to the salon and detailed her experience on her hit show.

"I got my hair coloured and styled and it felt incredible just to have it really done," Kelly, 49, told Ryan Seacrest during their first in-studio taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan since the pandemic hit.

The couple are living apart whilst Mark films Riverdale in Vancouver

"Walk me through it when you say you had it done," he asked her. "You had foil? You had paint? You had one of those helmet blow dryers?"

"So we did the base coat. We did the foils. We did the hair dryer. The whole thing. It felt very safe," she said, before adding: "It has gotten insanely long and thick. It's like I forgot how much hair I had because I had been putting pieces in and clipping [extensions] in. This is all my hair. And it's like incredibly long and thick and I think it's from not styling it, not colouring it."