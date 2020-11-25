Al Roker reveals positive update from doctor following cancer surgery – and fans react The presenter returned to the Today Show studios to a flurry of fans' well wishes

Al Roker returned to the Today Show studios with a positive health update much to fans' delight following a two week long hiatus to undergo prostate cancer surgery.

Al told his colleagues that his triumphant return was in large part thanks to "great medical care and the love of friends and family. It goes a long way."

The popular presenter caught up with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin.

Al told his team that he is feeling "good" adding: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good!"

Fans' well wishes for the famed weatherman poured in on the Today Show's Instagram account.

One fan exclaimed, "Everyone loves Al Roker! Stay well."

Another fan shared their heartfelt gratitude to Al for coming forward with his story: "As someone who lost her husband at 61 from prostate cancer I’ve become passionate about urging men to get a PSA test early for a baseline and regularly! Thank you Al!"

Al Roker, pictured with wife Deborah Roberts, credits family and friends for helping him mend after his surgery

Before he physically returned to the studios, Al made an appearance on the show last week from his home. He gave fans an update on his recovery for the first time since revealing his diagnosis on November 6th.

During the appearance Al gave a post-surgery update. "I'm told it went well," Al said of the information he received from his doctors.

He also shared the good news he received following a pathology report that showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

Al spent two weeks recovering at home with the help of his family including his son Nick Roker

"It was this great relief," Al said during the appearance. "For a first start, this is terrific news. I'm going to be up for - and a lot of people who live with cancer - up for lifelong testing to make sure this doesn't come back."

During that same appearance, the Today Show also featured his surgeon, Dr. Vincent Laudone, who reiterated the positive outlook on Al's procedure.

"The prognosis at this point in time based on how the surgery went and based on his pathology report, everything looks very favorable."

Laundone added: "We would say that Al has no evidence of any cancer, but we'll continue to monitor him for several years."

