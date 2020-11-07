Hoda Kotb shares heartfelt post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007

Hoda Kotb received an outpouring of support from her fans on Friday when she shared an incredibly heartfelt message on Instagram.

The TV host paid tribute to her colleague, Al Roker, after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and her message was a powerful one.

Hoda, 56, shared a photo of Al cradling her daughter, Haley, as a baby and captioned it with a supportive message.

"Our al. You never miss a milestone," she wrote. "You've been there for all of our moments... good or painful.. Haley's arrival... my breast cancer diagnosis.... know this @alroker we will be here for you too.... you've got this."

Earlier in the day Hoda’s 66-year-old Today show co-star announced his cancer diagnosis.

"Good news is we caught it earlier," Al said on the show. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive. I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Al with Hoda's daughter Haley

Al revealed the cancer discovery was detected during a routine check-up in late September.

He spoke about the moment he was told and said: "When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face'.

"And I was like, 'Uh-oh. Well, that doesn't sound good'.

"You hear the word 'cancer' and your mind goes, it's the next level, you know?"

Hoda with her family

The dad-of-three will now have his prostate removed and hopes to be back at work as quickly as possible.

"We'll just wait and see. Hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back," he said.

"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK.

"You know what? If that's what it takes to get 2020 out, then let's just get it outta the way. Boom! Let's just finish it off. I'm ready. How about you?"

