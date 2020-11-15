Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah gives update amid star's cancer battle The Today show host and weatherman is battling prostate cancer

Today show star Al Roker recently announced on the NBC News show that he is battling prostate cancer, and has since been inundated with support from his co-stars, family and fans.

Most recently, Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, has shared a new update on social media, revealing the TV star is recovering from surgery, and praised him for his bravery.

Alongside a picture of the pair of them together, Deborah wrote: "Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for an avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker."

VIDEO: Al Roker thanks fans for their support following cancer diagnosis

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Sending lots of love and strength," while another wrote: "Thinking of you both." A third added: "Love you both! Has our dear weatherman had his surgery? We're praying and sending warm thoughts your way," to which Deborah replied: "Yes."

Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared an update following his cancer diagnosis

The father-of-three has also shared a post on his own Instagram account, letting his followers know that he has returned home following surgery.

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home.

Al has taken time off the Today show following his diagnosis

"A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and so appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers.

"Hope to see you all soon," he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Deborah.

Al told viewers on the Today show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The popular TV host has been supported by his family and friends

"Good news is we caught it earlier," Al said on the show. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive. I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Al revealed the cancer discovery was detected during a routine check-up in late September. He spoke about the moment he was told and said: "When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face'.

"And I was like, 'Uh-oh. Well, that doesn't sound good'. "You hear the word 'cancer' and your mind goes, it's the next level, you know?'"

Al hopes he will be back on the Today show in the near future

The dad-of-three will now have his prostate removed and hopes to be back at work as quickly as possible.

"We'll just wait and see. Hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back," he said.

"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK. "You know what? If that's what it takes to get 2020 out, then let's just get it outta the way. Boom! Let's just finish it off. I'm ready. How about you?"

