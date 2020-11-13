Michelle Pfeiffer shares beautiful new selfie - and her cheekbones are incredible The star has two children with her husband of 26 years David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer gave fans a glimpse at her calming nighttime routine with a stunning selfie on Instagram - and her bone structure is amazing.

The Scarface star, 62, stunned her fans with the beautiful image where she's lighting candles in a dimly lit room.

While she's mostly silhouetted, there was one feature that certainly stood out.

"Those cheekbones," wrote one follower, while another said: "Cheekbones! Wow".

Others marvelled at the fact Michelle doesn’t seem to age and some even called her a "goddess".

Michelle captioned the photo: "My end of day ritual," and linked to the Henry Rose candles that were lighting up her room.

In the past, Michelle has said the key to looking and feeling her best is simple! "Eat well, exercise, and get lots of sleep."

Michelle shared her nighttime ritual

She used to be a vegan but now says she is "paleo-ish".

Her caveman diet - which Paleo is often referred to as - is packed with lean meats, fruits, fish, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Michelle avoids processed foods, grains, legumes, and dairy too.

When it comes to her exercise regime, she loves to mix it up and will think nothing of running four or five miles a day or working up a sweat in her home gym.

Michelle and David are happily married

Michelle is a big fan of pilates and says she does "a bit of yoga" too.

Let's not forget her happy marriage to David E. Kelley which likely adds to her glow.

The couple have been married for 26 years and she says he still makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the room".

