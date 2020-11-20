Jennifer Aniston showcases her washboard abs in sports bra while working out The star looked incredibly toned for the sporty photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston has a healthy new job and it looks like she has the body to match.

The Hollywood actress just announced her role as the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins and she looks amazing in the advert for the wellness brand.

Jennifer was dressed in a sports bra and leggings in the pictures which showcased the results of her workouts.

The Friends star also looked age-defying as she exercised and stretched in front of the camera.

Jennifer was thrilled to make the announcement about the job on Wednesday when she shared a post on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer," she captioned two photos of herself clutching a box of colourful products from the company.

Photo copyright: Vital Proteins/GrosbyGroup/Backgrid

"Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it.

"I've always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. More on THIS soon!"

Jennifer works hard to maintain her figure and her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, says she exercises three to seven days a week for an hour and a half at a time.

"We box, we jump rope, we do strength training," he told Women’' Health. "We do a lot of work with resistance bands - we're big on resistance bands.

"We rotate these things so it's always hard, she’s consistently being challenged. I’m a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes."

Jennifer is a fan of the boxing component of her workouts and admitted to In Style that: "It's the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga."

