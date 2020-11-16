Today's Al Roker inundated with support as he recovers from surgery at home in New York The Today show co-host and weatherman recently announced his prostate cancer diagnosis

Today show host Al Roker underwent surgery for prostate cancer last week and has since been resting at his home in New York.

Over the weekend, the dad-of-three shared a new post with his fans on Instagram, revealing that he had felt well enough to go out and get a haircut with his son Nick.

The popular star posted a picture of himself and Nick showcasing their fresh haircuts while posing inside the kitchen, and fans were pleased to see that Al was looking so well.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker thanks fans for their support following cancer diagnosis

In the caption, he wrote: "The two Roker men fresh from haircuts to get ready to start the week."

Followers were quick to comment on the update, with one writing: "Glad to see your feeling well! Sending well wishes," while another wrote: "Al you remain in my prayers, we love your family." A third added: "Happy to see you out and about so quickly."

Today's Al Roker's fans were pleased to hear he had been feeling well after his operation

Al is also enjoying watching lots of festive films during his recovery, including one very close to his heart.

On Sunday, the latest Hallmark Movie, The Christmas Doctor, was released, which Al produced.

Al has been supported by his family and friends following his cancer diagnosis

The film stars Adrian Holmes and Holly Robinson Peete, and Al shared a preview picture on social media ahead of its release, alongside the message: "The #holidays are here and I’m excited for you to see this heartwarming story that I produced.

"Tune into #Hallmark Movies and Mysteries tonight to see @hollyrpeete and @adrianholmes bring The Christmas Doctor to life!"

While at home, Al is being looked after by his wife Deborah Roberts and his children.

The Today show star with wife Deborah Roberts

Deborah paid tribute to her husband on Instagram shortly after his operation, posting a picture of the pair of them together alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for the avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker."

The doting dad has also shared a post on his own Instagram account, letting his followers know that he has returned home following surgery.

Al with his Today co-stars

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home.

"A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and so appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers.

"Hope to see you all soon," he wrote.

