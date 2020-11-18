Al Roker shares heartfelt message with daughter Leila after cancer surgery The star underwent was hospitalised in New York while his daughter was in Paris

Today show's Al Roker shared a heartfelt message with his daughter, Leila, after his five-hour prostate cancer surgery.

The co-host and weatherman has been updating his fans on his recovery and on Tuesday he also had an outpouring of love for his middle child, who turned 22.

Leila shared a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine on Instagram but looking a little less than impressed.

"This is 22 in lockdown," she wrote, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Al was swift to pounce on the post and let her know he was thinking about her and wrote: "Happy birthday, beautiful girl."

Leila is following in her famous father's footsteps and is a freelance journalist in Paris.

She has a strong bond with Al and on Father's Day, she dedicated a sweet social media post to him, along with a throwback photo together.

Al's daughter Leila turned 22

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Thank you for supporting me in everything I do, sending me the coolest letters around town, and always looking for ways to help others. Love you, Pappers!"

Al has another child with his wife and fellow journalist, Deborah Roberts. They share their youngest child, Nicholas, who has special needs.

The TV host is also a proud dad to his firstborn, Courtney, who he had with his first wife, Alice Bell.

Al with is wife and two of his three children

Al has been recovering at home following his surgery and earlier this week he told his co-stars, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb, that the operation had been successful and he hopes to return to the show next week.

"I just went to the doctor yesterday and I got some good news," Al said before his doctor appeared on camera. "The initial results look hopeful," he explained.

"Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years."

