Jennifer Aniston thrilled to 'finally' share this exciting news The actress said she's been waiting a long time to let fans in on her news

It's been a long time coming for Jennifer Aniston who was thrilled to share some exciting news with fans on Wednesday.

The Friends star couldn't wait to post on Instagram to reveal something big with her followers.

"I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer," she captioned two photos of her clutching a box of colourful products from the company.

"Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it."

"I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. More on THIS soon!"

Her fans went crazy for the news and urged her to reveal how they could sign up!

Many of them were already huge fans of the products and called her news "awesome".

Jennifer couldn't wait to share her news

Perhaps Jennifer's new job was the reason she missed her virtual Friends reunion earlier in the week.

Her former co-star, Lisa Kudrow, delighted fans after sharing footage of herself in character as Web Therapy's Fiona Wallace, chatting to other members of the Friends cast.

Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all played different patients in the special episode, but Jennifer was noticeably absent.

That's not to say she hasn't been reunited with some of her famous friends though.

Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa were reunited

In September Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa were able to appear together at the Emmy Awards.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Jennifer even had a reunion with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for a steamy, virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Jennifer got dressed up in a red bikini top and fans went crazy for their "sexy" interaction - even if it was just for the show!

