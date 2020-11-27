Kelly Ripa shares heartwarming family photo with husband Mark Consuelos and their children The couple have been apart from one another for months

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have spent more months apart recently than they care to count but as the holidays rolled around they were finally reunited - even if it was for a throwback family photo!

The couple couldn't celebrate Thanksgiving together with their three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, but they were united in a sweet post the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared on Instagram.

Kelly, 50, posted a selection of images from last year's festivities which included a photo of the entire family and also heartwarming throwback snapshots from years gone by.

Kelly Ripa's children record hilarious 50th birthday message for their mother

Both Kelly and Mark's parents made an appearance too as they all chatted on FaceTime together - with hilarious results.

Kelly captioned the Thanksgiving selection: "#tbt thanksgiving is not like last year, but we're still grateful that our parents are getting the hang of FaceTime. Sort of."

Kelly teased her parents in the comments when she pointed out that her mum wore a face mask the entire time, despite talking to her through a computer.

Kelly is missing her husband

The famous family are currently divided as Kelly is in Manhattan with their children and Mark films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver.

The COVID-19 travel restrictions mean they can't go back and forth to visit one another so they have to communicate virtually until filming is over.

They've been separated for months and Mark recently let his wife of 22 years know just how much he's missing her.

Kelly and Mark can't wait to be reunited in person

He shared a cute picture of them together. "#fbf missing my date nights with sexy..." he wrote alongside it.

Kelly was quick to comfort her husband, revealing that they will reunite in no time. "Soon ish," she commented, adding a red heart emoji.

