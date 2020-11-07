Kelly Ripa receives beautiful gift from husband Mark Consuelos as they spend time apart They’re currently living separately

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been forced to live apart but distance makes the heart grow fonder for the cute couple.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was lavished with the most beautiful bunch of flowers from her husband and she couldn’t wait to share them with her millions of Instagram followers.

Mark had thoughtfully sent her an enormous bouquet of pink roses as Kelly rang in her 30th anniversary with Disney.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share bedroom selfie and fans go wild

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa: 5 style lessons

The star snapped a photo of the bloom inside her New York home and thanked Mark for thinking of her.

Kelly is holding down the fort in New York while Mark films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver.

Due to COVI-19 restrictions he can't fly back and forth so the pair are spending several months apart until they can be reunited.

The star opened up about the change during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan just after Mark had flown to Canada.

MORE: Kelly Ripa with jet-black hair has to be seen to be believed

SEE: Kelly Ripa showcases her incredible abs in two-piece Halloween outfit

Mark sent Kelly flowers

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem." Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

Mark and Kelly have been married for 24 years and share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

READ: Kelly Ripa leaves fans speechless with exotic transformation

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break silence to make major announcement

Kelly and Mark met on the show All My Children

They met when they both worked on the show All My Children but Kelly insists she knew he was ‘the one’ before she had even met him in the flesh.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him," she admitted on Radio Andy. "And I knew when I saw him. I knew when I saw his photograph."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.