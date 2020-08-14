Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have dug deep to make a very generous donation to an incredible cause.

The couple has given $1.5 million to a charity which helps homeless children get an education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, and the Riverdale actor, 49, have been fortunate enough to quarantine with their three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, at their home in the Hamptons. But they know so many other people have faced a dire situation.

In an interview with People magazine, the pair revealed why they needed to make a difference, and how lockdown humbled them.

"We realise how lucky we are — for all of us to be together like this is probably never going to happen again," Mark said. "This time has been so horrible for so many people."

The pair have worked with the charity, WIN - which provides safe housing and services to homeless women and their children in New York City - for many years, and the COVID-19 pandemic got them thinking.

Their son Michael just graduated from college

"We were watching our kids, with all of their technology, and Mark and I said, ‘Learning remotely is so difficult, how are they possibly doing this at WIN?’" Kelly explained. "Sure enough, they didn’t have the Wi-Fi, tablets or other things they needed."

This spurred Kelly and Mark on to donate $1 million to WIN and the New York governor’s office in March and then a further $500,000 in May.

"It certainly made us stop complaining about spotty WiFi or kids not having a graduation ceremony," Kelly admitted. "Those things look really small, really fast."

Kelly and Mark have been quarantined with their three children

Kelly then urged others, who have the means, to donate too.

"We hope other people who have luckier circumstances, like we do, will help people living below the poverty line. It makes a difference forever."

