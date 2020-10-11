Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with video of new puppy The Friends star loves animals

Jennifer Aniston shared some wonderful news with fans at the weekend – she has a new puppy!

The Friends actress took to Instagram on Sunday, where she posted a short video featuring an adorable young Labrador.

READ: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit selfie gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

The sweet little dog was fast asleep with a chew toy in his mouth – bless.

The Morning Show star captioned the lovely clip: "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws emoji] family… This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield [heart emoji]. He stole my heart immediately.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston introduces adorable new furry family member

Jennifer's followers were overjoyed at the new addition to her household, with many posting heart-eyes and heart emojis in response.

One commented: "He is adorable - our Labrador is a Chesterfield too xx."

Others added: "Aww my heart he’s the cutest ever," and: "The cutest… my heart is melting"

Keen animal lover Jen already has two older dogs, Schnauzer mix Clyde and black and white pit bull Sophie.

The pair have become stars of her Instagram account since the actress joined the platform last October.

The actress recently took her dog Clyde to work

She often posts videos and photos featuring the sweet canines, and we have no doubt that Lord Chesterfield will follow in their footsteps and become a doggy celebrity in his own right!

Speaking in an interview with Dog Monthly last year, the Horrible Bosses star admitted that her pets were some of her best friends.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation

She even shared that she chose to remember one of her late dogs in a very special way – with a tattoo.

Jennifer said: "I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15 I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot, so he still comes for walks with me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.