Jennifer Aniston pays birthday tribute to 'sexy' Jimmy Kimmel The actress could not say enough great things about him

Jennifer Aniston paid a gushing tribute to someone very special on Friday with a heartfelt happy birthday post.

The Friends star, 51, had an outpouring of love for one of her male friends and boldly called him sexy!

But the man on the end of her adoration was none other than her longtime pal - and very happily married - Jimmy Kimmel, 53, dashing fans' hopes of a new romance for Jennifer.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have a very flirty reunion

The Hollywood actress shared a video of Jimmy blowing his birthday candle out on a piece of pie and ice cream and captioned it:

"To this hilarious, fun, kind, generous, and SEXY young man…happy birthday @jimmykimmel! Love you!”

Jennifer was also sure to include his wife, Molly McNearney, and she added: "And you too @mmcnearney," followed up with two blowing kisses emojis.

Jimmy with his wife Molly

Jimmy has been married to his second wife since 2013 and they have two young children together, Jane, six, and William, three.

It's clear Jennifer has a lot of adoration for her longtime pal and it appears they’ve got plenty of character traits in common.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine for the launch of our inaugural Kind List, Jennifer's makeup artist, Angela Levin, heaped praise on her client and friend.

"When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family," she said. "She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time."

Jennifer and Jimmy in 2013

For this reason, Jennifer's friends have come up with a special moniker which Angela revealed to HELLO!.

"We call each other Mamma," she said. "Not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up - we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind."

