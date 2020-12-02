Naga Munchetty thrills fans with photos of afternoon off The BBC Breakfast star lives in idyllic surroundings

Naga Munchetty made the most of the clear weather in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon, as she enjoyed a walk with a friend.

The BBC Breakfast presenter took to Instagram afterwards, where she shared several photos of her afternoon out and expressed her joy at having a relaxing time off.

The lovely snapshots showed the picturesque surroundings of the Worsley area, which included Tudor style homes and a bridge over a tree-lined canal.

The sun was shining and birds sat on the water, and, as the star revealed in the caption, Naga had made the most of the time outdoors.

She captioned the photos: "Today has been a good day so far... A walk in the sunshine around Worsley with a good friend, both chatting incessantly and freely, that was just one of the highlights. Hope your Wednesday is a good one."

Her followers were quick to respond, commenting on the beautiful surroundings and the photography, as well as welcoming the upbeat star's positive message amid the pandemic.

Naga shared the picturesque photos to Instagram

One commented: "Nice to hear something positive in these difficult times Naga. Beautiful pictures, have a good evening."

Others added: " Looks lovely there," "Beautiful photos," and: "Sounds like it was good for the soul Naga."

At the weekend, the 45-year-old posted some rare photos from her home.

Naga uploaded two photos to Instagram as she lay on the floor after a run. In both of the pictures, Naga lay on a wooden floor, smiling up at the camera.

The star clearly enjoyed her afternoon out

In the first, a black cat stood nearby looking distinctly unimpressed.

In the second, a tortoiseshell kitty lounged on a multi-coloured rug in the background while staring off into the distance.

The presenter captioned the sweet photos: "Don't think either of these want to cuddle post-run me... Something to break up an otherwise lazy Sunday. Hope you're feeling ok? X #beyourbestself #4k #19mins."

Naga doesn't often share post photos of her home life, but she shares her house (and her cats) with her husband, James Haggar, who she has been married to for 16 years.

