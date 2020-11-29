Naga Munchetty gives rare glimpse into home life with post-workout photo The BBC Breakfast star had a relaxed day...

Naga Munchetty made her social media followers smile when she shared two new photos from her home on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded the snaps after she had been for a run.

In both of the pictures, Naga lay on a wooden floor, smiling up at the camera.

In the first, a black cat stood nearby looking distinctly unimpressed.

In the second, a tortoiseshell kitty lounged on a multi-coloured rug in the background while staring off into the distance.

The BBC Breakfast presenter captioned the sweet photos: "Don't think either of these want to cuddle post-run me... Something to break up an otherwise lazy Sunday. Hope you're feeling ok? X #beyourbestself #4k #19mins."

The star's fans were quick to comment on her feline companions, with one writing: "Awwwwwww cute cats!!!!"

Others agreed, adding: "Beautiful cats [heart emojis]," and: "You know Naga? I’ve always liked you for your intelligence and your sharp comments. But now that I know you like cats? Oh girl, now even more! #catladiesrule."

Naga uploaded two rare photos from her home

Other followers complimented the 45-year-old's looks, with their comments including: "A smiley face on a dull day. Thank you," and: "Looking gorgeous."

One fan, meanwhile, hilariously looked to the images for validation for her interior decorating choices.

She commented: "Is it wrong to shout to your husband 'Naga has the same floor rug as we do'?!? Asking for a friend..."

The star's cats weren't impressed by her exertions

Naga doesn't often share glimpses of her home life, but she shares her house (and her cats) with her husband, James Haggar.

The couple have been married for 16 years, and Naga has previously revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, she said: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us 'the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another'. She was right."

