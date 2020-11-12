BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty dances live on TV with Kylie Minogue The video is a must-watch!

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty is a natural dancer. Four years after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, the presenter wowed viewers once again on Thursday as she took to the "dance floor" with none other than Kylie Minogue herself.

The 45-year-old was interviewing the Australian star, who is currently promoting her new album, and joined her in a socially distanced dance class.

MORE: Naga Munchetty looks wildly different with long hair transformation – see photo

"Canapés, canapés, serve and look at me." @kylieminogue gives @TVNaga01 a mini dance lesson for #BBCBreakfast," the show's official Twitter wrote alongside a clip of the two together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie teaches Naga some incredible moves!

In the short clip, Kylie tells Naga: "Here we are, dance lessons. Just a little move to get you going. Right you ready Naga?"

Looking a bit unsure, Naga tells her: "I'm ready, I'm ready."

MORE: Naga Munchetty pictured in rare wedding snap - and she looks stunning

RELATED: Naga Munchetty shares frustration after being asked if she wants children with husband

Showing her the dance moves alongside some key words to remember them, Kylie explains: "We're going to say: canapés, canapés, serve and look at me."

"Okay can we do it one more time?" a confused Naga tells her following the first attempt.

Kylie and Naga talked all things lockdown, new music and Christmas

"One more time. Five, six, seven, eight. canapés, canapés, serve and look at me," the star tells her before successfully performing the brief dance routine.

Before the dance lesson, the duo sat together to talk about lockdown, Kylie's new music and her favourite dance moves.

Of her lockdown hobbies, Kylie confessed: "I tried to become a gardener, which was vaguely successful. I did nursing seeds to planting outside and thought that I could find my inner Monty Don, but sadly it didn't eventuate."

"So Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh have nothing to worry about?" Naga quizzed her.

"Zero, but they were great company, as were you, through lockdown," she added as an impressed Naga said: "Oh, were you watching us?"