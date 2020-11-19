BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's extraordinary connection to Prince revealed!

When it comes to 21st birthday celebrations, Naga Munchetty wins hands-down. The BBC Breakfast presenter had the most surreal night out with her friends, when she came face-to-face with none other than Prince!

Naga, 45, revealed all during an interview with Lisa Stansfield back in 2016, when she recounted her own experience with the iconic Purple Rain singer. "I met Prince on my 21st birthday," she shared. "I was in a nightclub out with friends, and – he did always have really big bodyguards, and they approached me and said, 'Our boss would like to talk to you.'

WATCH: Naga Munchetty reveals incredible interaction with Prince

"And I said, 'Who's your boss?' And they went, 'He's over there.' And he wanted to have a dance with me. So I danced to his latest single, and met him and had a chat with him… It was the talk of university when I went back! It was amazing, I've been a massive fan all my life."

The TV star was asked to dance by Prince

Some years later, Naga went on to meet the love of her life – husband James Haggar. The couple have been married for 16 years now, and she previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

Naga has been married to James Haggar for 16 years

The couple made the decision not to have children together, and Naga has revealed she has been branded "wicked" in the past, as a result.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

