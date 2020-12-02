BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty shares photo of surprise festive treat for Dan Walker! Naga is getting into the Christmas spirit

Naga Munchetty celebrated the start of December by whipping up some baked treats in her kitchen at home – and she had her co-star, Dan Walker on her mind! The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram with a snapshot of her filo mince rolls and revealed she was considering taking some into work with her the following morning as a surprise for Dan.

"First batch of festive baking...Filo Mince rolls. (It's too early for mince pies)," she wrote. "I may give one of these to @mrdanwalker in the morning on @bbcbreakfast - He did say he'd do ANYTHING for cake... Let the 'But is it cake?' Debate begin X."

Fans were quick to comment on her delicious-looking bakes, with one telling the star: "Cake or not, they look delish!" A second joked: "Are you doing delivery? Surely it's essential…"

No doubt Naga's husband, James Haggar, was the first to sample for filo rolls. The couple have been married for 16 years now, and she previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

The couple made the decision not to have children together, and Naga has revealed she has been branded "wicked" in the past, as a result.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

The TV presenter, 45, added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'

"I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don't want children."

