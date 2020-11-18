Naga Munchetty is a lady of many talents! The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate a culinary triumph with her fans, as she shared a rare personal photo from her home. Naga shared two photos of her delicious dinner sitting in the pan, and admitted her mum would be particularly impressed with her efforts.

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty suffers painful injury

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable after Strictly transformation

"For the first time ever I cooked Green Banana and made Rasam – without my Mum physically looking over me," she proudly told her followers. "Yes, there were a few phone conversations for help with Mum, but I Did It! And it tastes SO GOOD! #chuffed. Happy Tuesday X."

MORE: Naga Munchetty forced to address speculation she's leaving BBC Breakfast

Naga celebrated her culinary success on Instagram

No doubt Naga's husband, James Haggar, also appreciated her efforts. The couple have been married for 16 years now, and she previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

MORE: Naga Munchetty's daily diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The couple made the decision not to have children together, and Naga has revealed she has been branded "wicked" in the past, as a result.

Naga and James have been married for 16 years

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

MORE: Naga Munchetty's cosy kitchen inside country home revealed

The TV presenter, 45, added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'

"I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don't want children."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.