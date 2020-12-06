Strictly's Shirley Ballas and Daniel Taylor talk Christmas and wedding plans in first joint photoshoot The couple have been dating since early 2019

Strictly's Shirley Ballas and boyfriend Daniel Taylor have been dating for nearly two years and have now joined HELLO! for their first photoshoot and interview together.

"She has changed my life by giving me more stability, which is something I've always needed," says actor, theatre producer and singer-songwriter Daniel.

"I feel happy and content. It's all these different things that feel correct and right.

WATCH: Shirley and Daniel reveal their relationship secrets, including who said 'I love you' first

"I need foundation and I have that with Shirley. It's something I haven't had for some time."

As Shirley, who celebrated her 60th birthday this year, leans over to kiss him, Daniel, 47, adds: "It's a glorious feeling and I think we all want to feel like that."

The Strictly head judge – who posts a video diary for us on hellomagazine.com every week – says: "He always shows me unconditional love, whether it's a good day, a bad day, a rainy day, a sunny day. He is very supportive, very kind and extremely loving."

In the exclusive interview, the couple also open up about a future wedding as they speak from Shirley's five-bedroom, five-bathroom South London home, which has been given a total Christmas makeover, courtesy of Wayfair.

Shirley, who has been married twice before, has been open about her hope for a proposal from Daniel.

However, he is more circumspect when pressed, saying, as Shirley listens intently to his answer: "Who knows where the path is going to go next? But I'm not going anywhere."

He continues: "I think marriage is an amazing institution and I really like the idea of committing to someone for the rest of your life, through sickness and in health."

"We don't have a problem that people are speculating about when we'll get engaged, but watch this space," Shirley says.

"I think marriage is an amazing institution," Danny said as he hinted about a proposal

Despite thinking about a future together, this Christmas, the couple will spend the big day itself apart.

"I have a ten-year-old boy who is my world and it's all about him – just seeing his face in the morning and giving him the best day," Daniel explains. "We make it as magical as possible."

Meanwhile, Shirley will be with her mother Audrey, 83, who is battling cancer.

