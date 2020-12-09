Stacey Solomon makes honest confession about her teeth The Loose Women star made the reveal on Instagram

Stacey Solomon is known for her open and honest ways, but we were still taken aback by one of the Loose Women star's most recent confessions.

Speaking during a Q&A with her fans on Instagram, the famous mum revealed on Tuesday that her teeth are not real!

When asked: "Did you get your teeth done?" Stacey hilarious told the camera: "Could you see real teeth in the pitch black like this?"

Stacey made the confession on Instagram

The mother-of-three explained: "I just got out of my car, walking up to my house, and I feel like this is the perfect question to answer in the pitch black. Could you see real teeth in the pitch black like this? These are definitely not natural."

She added: "My teeth are not real. So don’t waste your money on teeth whiteners if you want them this colour. I actually wish I had my natural teeth. But they lost their health through pregnancy with Leighton so I have implants and veneers."

Stacey also spoke about parenting

The former singer was also asked: "Do you have help with your boys? Like a nanny? You make parenting look like a breeze."

Stacey's reply was absolutely perfect.

"Last one because I need to squeeze these pickles," she began.

"I feel this one is important. My biggest privilege is my family and my friends. I'm so lucky to have help around me because I couldn’t work or do lots of things without their help. I am not super mum, I wish I was, but I'm not," Stacey continued.

"I take my hat off to those doing it alone, you are a super human! Keep smashing it, you're incredible. But also those doing life with some help. Its bloody hard and you're amazing."

